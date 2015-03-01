Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Report on Public Transport Provision in Rural and Depopulated Areas in the United Kingdom

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvzrrqb49v-en
Authors
Peter White
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

White, P. (2015), “Report on Public Transport Provision in Rural and Depopulated Areas in the United Kingdom”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2015/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvzrrqb49v-en.
Go to top