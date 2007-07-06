Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Report on OECD Member Countries' Approaches to Consumer Contracts

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/230810708021
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), “Report on OECD Member Countries' Approaches to Consumer Contracts”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 131, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/230810708021.
Go to top