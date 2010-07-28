Renewables Information 2010

Renewables Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in OECD countries. This reference document brings together essential statistics on renewable and waste energy sources. It therefore provides a strong foundation for policy and market analysis, which in turn can better inform the policy decision process to select policy instruments best suited to meet domestic and international objectives.

Part II of the publication provides an overview of the development of renewables and waste in the world over the 1990 to 2008 period. A greater focus is given to OECD countries with a review of electricity generation and capacity from renewable and waste energy sources. Part III of the publication provides a corresponding statistical overview of developments in the world and OECD renewable and waste market. Part IV provides, in tabular form, a more detailed and comprehensive picture of developments for renewable and waste energy sources for 30 OECD member countries, including 2009 preliminary data. It encompasses energy indicators, generating capacity, electricity and heat production from renewable and waste sources, as well as production and consumption of renewables and waste.