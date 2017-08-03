Renewables Information 2017

Renewables Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in OECD countries, including 2016 provisional data. It provides an overview of the development of renewables and waste in the world over the 1990 to 2015 period. A greater focus is given to the OECD countries with a review of electricity generation and capacity from renewable and waste energy sources, including detailed tables. However, an overview of developments in the world and OECD renewable and waste market is also presented. The publication encompasses energy indicators, generating capacity, electricity and heat production from renewable and waste sources, as well as production and consumption of renewables and waste.

Renewables Information is one of a series of annual IEA statistical publications on major energy sources; other reports are Coal Information, Electricity Information, Natural Gas Information and Oil Information.