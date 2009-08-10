Renewables Information 2009

Renewables Information is the International Energy Agency's comprehensive annual review of historical and current market trends for renewable energy in OECD countries. This volume brings together essential statistics on renewable and waste energy sources.

Part I of the publication provides an overview of the development of renewables and waste in the world over the 1990 to 2007 period. A greater focus is given to OECD countries with a review of electricity generation and capacity from renewable and waste energy sources. Part II of the publication provides a corresponding statistical overview of developments in the world and OECD renewable and waste market. Part III provides, in tabular form, a more detailed and comprehensive picture of developments for renewable and waste energy sources for each of the 30 OECD member countries, including 2008 preliminary data. It encompasses energy indicators, generating capacity, electricity and heat production from renewable and waste sources, as well as production and consumption of renewables and waste.