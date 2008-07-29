Renewables Information 2008

Renewables Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in renewable and waste energy sources in OECD countries. Part I of the publication provides an overview of the development of renewables and waste in the world over the 1990 to 2006 period. A greater focus is given to OECD countries with a review of electricity generation and capacity from renewable and waste energy sources. Part II of the publication provides a corresponding statistical overview of developments in the world and OECD renewables and waste market. Part III provides, in tabular form, for each of the 30 OECD member countries energy indicators, generating capacity, electricity and heat production from renewable and waste sources, as well as production and consumption of renewables and waste.