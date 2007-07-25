Renewables Information 2007

Renewables Information brings together in one volume essential statistics on renewables and waste energy sources. Part I of the publication provides a statistical overview of 2005 developments in the markets for renewables and waste in the OECD member countries. It also provides selected renewables indicators for non-OECD countries. Part II provides, in tabular form, a more detailed and comprehensive picture, including 2006 preliminary data, of developments for renewable and waste energy sources for each of the 30 OECD member countries. It encompasses energy indicators, generating capacity, electricity and heat production from renewable and waste sources, as well as production and consumption of renewable and waste products.