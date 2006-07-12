Renewables Information 2006 brings together in one volume the basic statistics compiled by the IEA on renewable and waste energy sources. It covers production, trade, transformation to electricity and heat, final consumption and installed generating capacity from renewable and waste energy sources. Part I of the publication provides a statistical overview of developments in the markets for renewables and waste in the OECD Member countries. It also provides selected renewables indicators for non-OECD countries. Part I of this edition of Renewables Information also acquaints the reader with the issue of Renewable Energy RD&D Priorities via a working paper, published recently by the IEA and reprinted here, which explores status and priorities of renewable RD&D efforts. Part II provides, in tabular form, a more detailed and comprehensive picture of developments in renewable and waste energy sources for each of the 30 OECD Member countries.