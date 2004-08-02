A comprehensive book of data on the use of renewables and waste. The first part of the publication features an analysis of renewable and waste energy in OECD and non-OECD countries. The second part covers principles and definitions, and includes general notes, notes on energy sources, country notes, geographical coverage, as well as conversion tables. The third part provides detailed statistical tables for eight regional aggregates and for each of the thirty OECD countries.
Renewables Information 2004
Report
Renewables Information
Abstract
