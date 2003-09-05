Renewables Information 2003

This is the second edition of the International Energy Agency's annual publication of data on the use of renewables and waste. The first part of the publication features an analysis of renewable and waste energy in OECD and non-OECD countries. The second part covers principles and definitions, and includes general notes, notes on energy sources, country notes, geographical coverage, as well as conversion tables. The third part provides detailed statistical tables for eight regional aggregates and for each of the thirty OECD countries.