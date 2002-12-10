Renewables Information 2002

This is the first issue of the International Energy Agency’s annual publication of comprehensive information on the use of renewables and waste in the OECD region. The publication, which contains over 160 pages, is divided into three parts. The first part contains an analysis of renewables and wastes energy supply, electricity production and installed electricity generating capacity in OECD countries. The second part covers principles and definitions, and clarifies and classifies renewables and wastes energy statistics which are presented in detail in the publication. It includes general notes, notes on energy sources, country notes, geographical coverage and conversion tables. The third part provides detailed statistical tables for eight regional aggregates and for each of the thirty OECD countries. The detailed statistical tables are preceded by three summary tables and charts which illustrate the magnitude that renewables and waste energy plays in total primary energy supply and electricity generation in each country.