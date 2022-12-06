Skip to main content
Renewables 2022

Analysis and forecast to 2027
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/96bc279a-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Market Report Series: Renewables
Cite this content as:

IEA (2022), Renewables 2022: Analysis and forecast to 2027, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/96bc279a-en.
