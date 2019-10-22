Solar photovoltaics (PV) is driving the growth of renewable power capacity around the world. At the same time, it is raising the prospect of a significant shift in the role of electricity consumers. This is the result of distributed solar PV: the use of solar power systems by households, businesses and industry to generate their own electricity.

Distributed solar PV capacity is set to more than double in the next five years, accounting for almost half of all solar PV growth, according to a new in-depth focus in Renewables 2019, the annual IEA market analysis and forecast on renewable energy. The report assesses the current state of play of distributed solar PV and maps out its huge growth potential in the coming years. It also considers the implications for policy makers, utilities and consumers.

More broadly, this report analyses the role of renewable energy across the entire energy system – including the electricity, heat, and transport sectors – and provides forecasts for the period from 2019 to 2024.