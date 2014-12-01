Skip to main content
Renegotiation of Transportation Public-Private Partnerships: The US Experience

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2xz9xhs1-en
Authors
Jonathan Gifford, Lisardo Bolaños, Nobuhiko Daito
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Gifford, J., L. Bolaños and N. Daito (2014), “Renegotiation of Transportation Public-Private Partnerships: The US Experience”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2xz9xhs1-en.
