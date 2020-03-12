Regulatory and Supervisory Framework for Insurance Intermediation

Insurance intermediaries have a key role in the efficient functioning of insurance markets, and minimising information asymmetries and risk of adverse selection is an important consideration. Intermediaries can analyse the needs of insurance consumers, and advise on appropriate solutions and policies that fit these needs. As with all principal-agent relationships, the needs and goals of intermediaries and policyholders are sometimes different and sometimes conflicting. This report examines how OECD and non-OECD countries are regulating and supervising insurance intermediation, focussing on market conduct rules as well as rules related to digitalisation of intermediation. It considers areas which require further investigation to address potential conflicts of interest.