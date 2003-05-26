Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Regulatory and Industry Co-operation on Nuclear Safety Research

Challenges and Opportunities
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103511-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2003), Regulatory and Industry Co-operation on Nuclear Safety Research: Challenges and Opportunities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103511-en.
Go to top