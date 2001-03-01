Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regional Integration in West Africa

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/751603543122
Authors
Ernest Aryeetey
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Aryeetey, E. (2001), “Regional Integration in West Africa”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 170, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/751603543122.
Go to top