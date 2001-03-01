ECOWAS, the Economic Community of Western Africa States, was set up in 1975 by 16 countries with the ultimate objective of forming an economic community. As in similar RTAs, that were best thought as extensions of ISI, early results have been rather discouraging, but the process of domestic liberalisation and trade reform initiated in the late 1980s led in 1992 to a new attempt to revamp the Community. There are at least two very interesting features of ECOWAS that indeed makes it a very interesting case study for the project. First, two of the most relevant Emerging Africa countries are located in the sub-region, namely Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, as is Nigeria, still embroiled in many economic woes, but that is regularly considered alongside South Africa as the key country to sustain the renaissance of Africa. Exploring how the smaller partners can provide a stimulus to Nigeria is therefore a first goal of the study. Second, the ineffectiveness of ECOWAS cannot mask the rich web of ...
Regional Integration in West Africa
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
21 May 2024