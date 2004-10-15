By analysing investment flows and examining the role of foreign direct investment in key industries, this book examines why Southern Africa has not become a magnet for FDI and what it needs to do to attract more investment.
Regional Integration, FDI and Competitiveness in Southern Africa
Report
Development Centre Studies
Abstract
