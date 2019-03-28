Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reference framework for assessing the scientific and socio-economic impact of research infrastructures

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3ffee43b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “Reference framework for assessing the scientific and socio-economic impact of research infrastructures”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 65, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3ffee43b-en.
Go to top