Over the past 10 to 15 years, the growth of passenger vehicle travel volumes has decelerated in several high-income economies and, in some, growth has stopped or turned negative. Drawing from work presented to and discussions at the ITF Roundtable on long-run trends in travel demand, held in November 2012, this paper presents evidence on known causes of this change in growth rates and discusses knowledge gaps, hypothetical explanations and policy implications.
Recent Trends in Car Usage in Advanced Economies – Slower Growth Ahead?
Summary and Conclusions
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024