Recalibrating Development Co-operation

How Can African Countries Benefit from Emerging Partners?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg83kvgnz0v-en
Authors
Myriam Dahman Saidi, Christina Wolf
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dahman Saidi, M. and C. Wolf (2011), “Recalibrating Development Co-operation: How Can African Countries Benefit from Emerging Partners?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 302, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg83kvgnz0v-en.
