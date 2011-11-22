The transition to a greener economy supported by international environmental commitments and national policies will entail structural changes in consumption patterns and industry structures, resulting in a reallocation of resources in and between countries. Slovakia will need to build an effective framework for green growth to maximise its chances of exploiting cleaner sources of growth and to seize the opportunities to develop new green industries, jobs, and technologies. This requires addressing environmental externalities (for example by extending environmental taxation and removing subsidies) and improving the adaptive capacities of the economy through eco innovation. Reforms to support innovation and R&D spending, such as making existing R&D public support more efficient, strengthening the protection of property rights and developing the venture capital market, are needed. Also, administrative entry barriers in the product market should be reduced, competition in energy markets fostered, and the tertiary education system reformed. This paper relates to the 2010 OECD Economic Review of the Slovak Republic (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/slovakia).
Reaping the Benefits of a Transition to Greener Growth in Slovakia
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
20 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
1 February 2024