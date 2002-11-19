Following the initial report on the results of the first PISA survey, this report looks more closely at performance in reading. It shows reading literacy levels of students aged 15, in 32 countries, in terms of how well they can use written materials to meet the challenges of the real world and to become lifelong learners. This book will help readers understand better the factors associated with reading well in the modern world.
Reading for Change: Performance and Engagement across Countries
Results from PISA 2000
Report
PISA
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
Report1 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023
-
31 August 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024