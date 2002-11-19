Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Reading for Change: Performance and Engagement across Countries

Results from PISA 2000
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099289-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Reading for Change: Performance and Engagement across Countries: Results from PISA 2000, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099289-en.
Go to top