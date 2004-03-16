Skip to main content
Rationalising Public Expenditure in the Slovak Republic

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/764860674818
Rauf Gönenç, Peter Walkenhorst
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Gönenç, R. and P. Walkenhorst (2004), “Rationalising Public Expenditure in the Slovak Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 384, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/764860674818.
