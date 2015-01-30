Skip to main content
Raising the Economic Participation of Women in India

A New Growth Engine?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js6g5kvpd6j-en
Authors
Piritta Sorsa
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sorsa, P. (2015), “Raising the Economic Participation of Women in India: A New Growth Engine?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1185, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js6g5kvpd6j-en.
