Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Raising Public Spending Efficiency in Switzerland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3rxpwrgjf-en
Authors
Richard Dutu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dutu, R. (2016), “Raising Public Spending Efficiency in Switzerland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1280, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3rxpwrgjf-en.
Go to top