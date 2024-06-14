Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Quantifying the Economy-Wide Effects of Agricultural Policies

A General Equilibrium Approach
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/574100212533
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, François Delorme, Ian Lienert, John P. Martin, Peter Hoeller
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J. et al. (1988), “Quantifying the Economy-Wide Effects of Agricultural Policies: A General Equilibrium Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/574100212533.
Go to top