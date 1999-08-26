Quality and Internationalisation in Higher Education

For many universities and other higher education providers, internationalisation is becoming an integral aspect of their teaching, research and public service roles. And institutions are increasingly operating in a global market in which quality assurance and assessment are particularly important and sensitive issues.

This book discusses some of the challenges of ensuring quality in internationalisation, and provides a framework to assist institutions in designing and reviewing their own strategies and policies. Analysis of the evolving policy environment is contributed by internationally recognised experts; and case studies from Australia, Finland, Kenya, Mexico, Poland and the United States are included. The book also presents the Internationalisation Quality Review Process (IQRP), a unique practical tool for institutional leaders and managers who wish to develop the international dimension of their programmes and services.