Public Transport Provision in Rural and Sparsely Populated Areas in Norway

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvzrrgg6lv-en
Authors
Merethe Dotterud Leiren, Kare Skollerud
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dotterud Leiren, M. and K. Skollerud (2015), “Public Transport Provision in Rural and Sparsely Populated Areas in Norway”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2015/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvzrrgg6lv-en.
