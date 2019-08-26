Public Procurement in Germany

As the largest economy in Europe, Germany has a massive public procurement market, accounting for around 15% of GDP (EUR 500 billion) per year and affecting many areas of the economy and society. This review analyses public procurement's impact on the well-being of Germany's citizens by focusing on six areas: economic impact and beyond, the legal and governance framework, centralisation, e-procurement, strategic procurement and human capital. In addition, it analyses procurement at subnational level, since almost 80% of procurement in Germany is conducted by Länder and local governments.