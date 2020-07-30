Public procurement and infrastructure governance: Initial policy responses to the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has presented governments with unprecedented challenges in ensuring not only the health of their citizens but also public service continuity. Governments had to purchase vital health products swiftly whilst ensuring smooth and accountable management of ongoing contracts to continue providing public services to their citizens. Critical infrastructure is also particularly important during the COVID-19 response not only for public health and safety, but for broader community well-being. The pandemic has created a radically new, and constantly changing, purchasing environment. The sudden reduction in economic activity has equally put severe stress on the infrastructure sector. This policy brief examines the immediate infrastructure governance and public procurement policy responses taken by OECD and selected non-OECD countries during the first phase of the crisis. It also highlights which dimensions of these responses need to be revisited in order to strengthen resilience for future emergencies.