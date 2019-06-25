Skip to main content
Public policy reforms to further improve Portuguese export performance

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/4d416a6b-en
Ben Westmore, Paula Adamczyk
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Westmore, B. and P. Adamczyk (2019), “Public policy reforms to further improve Portuguese export performance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1556, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4d416a6b-en.
