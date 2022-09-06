Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public integrity scan of Bulgaria

Strengthening institutional co-operation and standards for integrity
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4fd43a10-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Public integrity scan of Bulgaria: Strengthening institutional co-operation and standards for integrity”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4fd43a10-en.
Go to top