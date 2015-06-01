Skip to main content
Public goods and externalities: Agri-environmental Policy Measures in Australia

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js08hx1btlw-en
Authors
David Pannell, Anna Roberts
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Pannell, D. and A. Roberts (2015), “Public goods and externalities: Agri-environmental Policy Measures in Australia”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 80, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js08hx1btlw-en.
