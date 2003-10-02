Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Confidence in the Management of Radioactive Waste: The Canadian Context

Workshop Proceedings, Ottawa, Canada, 14-18 October 2002
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103979-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2003), Public Confidence in the Management of Radioactive Waste: The Canadian Context: Workshop Proceedings, Ottawa, Canada, 14-18 October 2002, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103979-en.
Go to top