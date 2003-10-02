A workshop held in Ottawa in October 2002 brought together a wide range of Canadian stakeholders and delegates from radioactive waste management programmes in 14 countries. This third interactive workshop of the NEA Forum on Stakeholder Confidence focused on key areas such as the social concerns at play in radioactive waste management, how these concerns can be addressed, and development opportunities for local communities. These proceedings provide a summary of the workshop, the full texts of the stakeholder presentations and detailed reports of the workshop discussions.
Public Confidence in the Management of Radioactive Waste: The Canadian Context
Workshop Proceedings, Ottawa, Canada, 14-18 October 2002
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
