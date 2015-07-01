The sharp rise in debt experienced by most OECD countries raises questions about debt indicators and the prudent government debt level countries should target. It also raises questions about the fiscal frameworks needed to reach the prudent debt level and to accommodate cyclical fluctuations along the convergence path towards a prudent debt target. The objective of this paper is to define long-run prudent debt targets for OECD countries and country-specific fiscal rules. The paper presents a comprehensive analysis of government liabilities and assets and formulates recommendations for debt indicators. It also reviews the different linkages between government debt and the economic activity. The lessons from these analyses are combined with an assessment of the uncertainties surrounding the development of macroeconomic variables to define a prudent debt target. Different fiscal rules are compared with regard their impact on fiscal discipline and the risk of recession for country-specific fiscal rules recommendations.
Prudent debt targets and fiscal frameworks
Policy paper
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
6 June 2023
-
Policy paper4 February 2022
-
Policy paper26 November 2021
-
19 October 2021
-
Policy paper14 April 2020
-
10 September 2019
Related publications
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024