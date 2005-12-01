Energy security, economic prosperity and environmental protection are prominent challenges for all countries. The use of hydrogen as an energy carrier and fuel cells as motive devices in transportation and energy distribution systems are possible solutions. This book provides the reader with an authoritative and objective analysis of policy responses and hurdles and business opportunities. Information regarding the latest RD&D, policy initiatives and private sector plans are assessed from the perspective of the rapidly changing global energy system in the next half century.

This book provides:

• The reality of the technology status-quo;

• A hard look at hydrogen and fuel cells benefits in comparison to other options;

• An incisive analysis of the main barriers for a hydrogen and fuel cell transition;

• Four scenarios for a hydrogen and fuel cells transition;

• Guidance for far-reaching decision making under uncertainty.

Prospects for hydrogen and fuel cells offers the facts, figures and strategic thinking that is needed for true solutions to the world’s energy problems.