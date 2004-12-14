Carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) technologies can drastically reduce future CO2 emissions. This IEA study introduces a scenario analysis of the future role of CCS and presents the main uncertainties that surround a CCS policy strategy. It provides detailed estimates of the likely CO2 reductions available from CCS under a variety of technological and economic scenarios and suggests policies designed to achieve significant reduction of emissions.
Prospects for CO2 Capture and Storage
Energy Technology Analysis