Proposal for an action plan to reduce early school leaving in Spain

Early school leaving (ESL) can lead to mounting individual challenges and generate high economic costs to education systems and societies at large. Spain has made significant progress in reducing ESL in recent years; in 2022, the ESL rate was 13,9% - almost half the points of a decade earlier. However, noteworthy regional disparities remain, and Spain’s average ESL rate remains one of the highest among OECD and EU member countries. Informed by national and international research evidence and good practices, and by the expert contribution of key education stakeholders, this report identifies existing strengths and challenges to address ESL across Spain. It proposes five areas for action that each include a range of evidence-based and actionable recommendations for a coordinated approach to reducing ESL in all autonomous communities and in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.