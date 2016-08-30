Sweden has a remarkable track record in sustaining a high level of well-being of its citizens. The country performs above the OECD average in all dimensions of the OECD’s Better Life Index, and these good outcomes are typically shared widely across the population. Sweden is one of the leading countries in receiving refugees and a strong supporter of ambitious global goals to fight climate change and implement the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. However, for this success story to continue, the country needs to reverse the declining educational performance of its youth, speed up labour market integration of newly arrived immigrants and address infrastructure deficiencies, particularly in the housing sector. Also, Sweden’s high ambitions with respect to environmental protection call for further policy action to advance the transition to a low carbon and circular economy.
Promoting Well-being and Inclusiveness in Sweden
Report
Better Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2018
-
18 April 2018
-
12 December 2017
-
28 November 2017
-
26 October 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
28 April 2017
-
27 April 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023