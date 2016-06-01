After a period of relatively robust growth that has allowed tens of millions of poorer households to join the global middle class, growth in Latin America has slowed recently, partly as a result of external factors. To close the still large gaps in living standards in relation to advanced economies, the region needs to significantly raise productivity growth while making sure that everybody has the opportunity to benefit from it. This will require comprehensive structural reforms, supported by a pro-productivity policy framework that incorporates social inclusion considerations from the outset.
Promoting Productivity for Inclusive Growth in Latin America
Report
Better Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2018
-
18 April 2018
-
12 December 2017
-
28 November 2017
-
26 October 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
28 April 2017
-
27 April 2017
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024