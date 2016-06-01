Skip to main content
Promoting Productivity for Inclusive Growth in Latin America

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264258389-en
Authors
OECD
Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Promoting Productivity for Inclusive Growth in Latin America, Better Policies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264258389-en.
