Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Promoting Energy Efficiency Investments

Case Studies in the Residential Sector
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264042155-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2008), Promoting Energy Efficiency Investments: Case Studies in the Residential Sector, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264042155-en.
Go to top