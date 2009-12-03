Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Promoting Competition to Strengthen Economic Growth in Belgium

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220077807505
Authors
Tomasz Koźluk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Koźluk, T. (2009), “Promoting Competition to Strengthen Economic Growth in Belgium”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 736, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220077807505.
Go to top