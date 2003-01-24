Skip to main content
Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

PISA 2000 Technical Report
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199521-en
OECD
PISA
Edited by Ray Adams and Margaret Wu

Adams, R. and M. Wu (eds.) (2003), Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA): PISA 2000 Technical Report, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199521-en.
