Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Productivity spillovers from multinational activity to local firms in Ireland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/58619717-en
Authors
Mattia Di Ubaldo, Martina Lawless, Iulia Siedschlag
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Di Ubaldo, M., M. Lawless and I. Siedschlag (2018), “Productivity spillovers from multinational activity to local firms in Ireland”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/58619717-en.
Go to top