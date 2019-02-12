Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Production Transformation Policy Review of Colombia

Unleashing Productivity
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264312289-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations, United Nations Industrial Development Organization
Tags
OECD Development Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/UN/UNIDO (2019), Production Transformation Policy Review of Colombia: Unleashing Productivity, OECD Development Pathways, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264312289-en.
Go to top