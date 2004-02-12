This book examines recent progress made in the region’s privatisation effort in Sub-Saharan Africa.
With cumulative proceeds of privatisation accounting for just $8 billion compared to $46 billion in transition economies over the same period, it is clearly still in its infancy. The report charts progress, outlines methods used, and questions whether the objectives have been achieved. It also examines the impact privatisation has had on alleviating poverty. It is for policy makers, advisers and donors and research institutes involved in the privatisation process.
Privatisation in Sub-Saharan Africa
Where Do We Stand?
Report
Development Centre Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This book examines recent progress made in the region’s privatisation effort in Sub-Saharan Africa.
In the same series
-
11 March 2024
-
Report2 December 2021
-
21 May 2019
-
24 April 2019
-
16 November 2017
-
9 June 2017
-
Report20 October 2016
-
1 April 2016
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
Working paper8 September 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
7 July 2023