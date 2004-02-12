Privatisation in Sub-Saharan Africa

This book examines recent progress made in the region’s privatisation effort in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With cumulative proceeds of privatisation accounting for just $8 billion compared to $46 billion in transition economies over the same period, it is clearly still in its infancy. The report charts progress, outlines methods used, and questions whether the objectives have been achieved. It also examines the impact privatisation has had on alleviating poverty. It is for policy makers, advisers and donors and research institutes involved in the privatisation process.

