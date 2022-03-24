Principles and Practice of International Nuclear Law examines the various interrelated legal issues for the safe, efficient and secure use of nuclear energy. It provides an overview of the complex body of laws and legal regimes in international nuclear law, as well as the many developments that have unfolded in recent years impacting all aspects of nuclear safety, security, safeguards and liability. It also gives a concise overview of the main international institutions, and addresses such issues as radiological protection, nuclear safety, environmental protection, nuclear transport, nuclear security, safeguards, nuclear third party liability and compensation for nuclear damage, insurance, nuclear trade and project development.