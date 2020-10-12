Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pricing and Efficient Public Transport Supply in a Mobility as a Service Context

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/79126b85-en
Authors
Daniel Hörcher, Daniel Graham
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hörcher, D. and D. Graham (2020), “Pricing and Efficient Public Transport Supply in a Mobility as a Service Context”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/79126b85-en.
Go to top