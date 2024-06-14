Skip to main content
Price Determination in the Major Seven Country Models in INTERLINK

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/443241862143
Ulrich Stiehler
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Stiehler, U. (1987), “Price Determination in the Major Seven Country Models in INTERLINK”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/443241862143.
