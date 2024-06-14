This paper presents new domestic price blocks for the major seven economies in INTERLINK, the Economics and Statistics Department's world econometric model. Theoretical, statistical and practical aspects of new behavioural price equations are discussed in a model context. Results from a variety of diagnostic simulations using the new price blocks are presented, suggesting some important improvements in the overall simulation properties of INTERLINK compared to previous versions ...
Price Determination in the Major Seven Country Models in INTERLINK
